Seventy-eight high school musicians from Belton ISD have advanced to state UIL solo and ensemble contests to be held later this spring.
To advance, the musicians had to perform a memorized Class 1 solo or ensemble — the hardest difficulty level — in front of a judge and earn a superior rating.
Twenty-one choir soloists and five ensembles from Belton High School qualified for the state UIL competition on May 27.
Choir soloists qualifying for state are Salma Sanchez, Katie Mcdonald, Kaden Lehrmann, Kenneth McCoy, Thomas Coleman, Zeke Payne, Daylyn Porter, Chloe Hall, Gavin Young, Addison Fogle, Maverick Shepherd, Daniel Shrode, Ava Novak, Karson Dunn, Kaydence Doughty, Liam McRae, Amy Villanueva, Jessie Norvell, Jezebel Vazquez, Savannah Manculich and Kacy Olson.
Choir ensemble members qualifying for state are Salma Sanchez, Noely Martinez, Katie Mcdonald, Kaden Lehrmann, Kenneth McCoy, Thomas Coleman, Zeke Payne, Sarrah Townsend, Daylyn Porter, Chloe Hall, Gavin Young, Addison Fogle, Maverick Shepherd, Valeria Gloria, Daniel Shrode, Ava Novk, Dallas Costine, Karson Dunn, Kaydence Doughty, Kentre’ King, Tyler Waldrep, Anna Grace Gainey, Liam McRae, Kaylee Goates, Amy Villanueva, Jessie Norvell, Jezebel Vazquez, Savannah Manculich, Kacy Olson and Haylee Schiller.
Seven band students also qualified for the state UIL competition to be held May 27 and May 29. Band soloists qualifying for state are Brandon Bechtel, alto saxophone; Aiden Orsag, trumpet; Damien Swift, trumpet; Nathaniel Neiser, tenor trombone; Scarlett Finch, tuba; Jennifer Huscanga, percussion (four-mallet); and Jeremiah Joseph, percussion (snare drum).
Five orchestra students qualified for the state UIL competition on May 28-30. They are Matthew Herrera, piano; Anchises Tamatave, viola; Jett Coats, cello; Sophia Rastelli, cello; and Colter Boethel, guitar. Preston Patterson is the head orchestra director at BHS.
Twenty-nine Lake Belton High School choir students advanced to the state UIL competition.
Choir soloists qualifying for state are Maranda Armstrong, Sophia Campos, Elizabeth Chamberlin, Aidan Fenton, Joaquin Garza, Madelyn Handley, Erin Hankins, Da Hae Keum, Elliott Lehman, Josue Martinez, Ashley Navarrete, Pate Palomino, Lillian Paulk, Jordan Powell, Karianna Powell, Lauren Price, Abigail Ptaszek, Zachary Reyes, Derek Toledo, Emily Trcka, Jack Tucker, Stone Wall, Hannah Weems, Kimberly Wildes and Hannah Wood.
Choir ensemble members qualifying for state are Elizabeth Coburn, Anna James, Makenna Peace, Lauren Price, Zachary Reyes, Jack Tucker, Stone Wall, Aidan Fenton, Joaquin Garza, Madison Letts, Ashley Navarrete, Pate Palomino, Jordan Powell and Derek Toledo.
Six orchestra soloists qualified for the state UIL competition. They are Benjamin Asuncion-Crabb, viola; Emily Jeong, viola; Rachel Kim, violin; David Larsen, violin; and Soteria Shin, cello.