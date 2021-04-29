BELTON — Three University of Mary Hardin-Baylor seniors received the Gary and Diane Heavin Servant Leadership Award, officials announced.
Seniors Emilee Peloquin, Hannah Bryant, and Kaysie Sparks were honored Wednesday with the award, the school said in a news release.
The award recognizes the extraordinary time and energy the students have devoted to ministry and community service during their years of study at UMHB, the release said. The award is named for a Waco couple that established a generous endowment at UMHB to fund this recognition annually.
The honor included a $1,000 cash award for each student, a portion of which could be donated to an organization of her choice.
Peloquin, the daughter of Heath and Jennifer Peloquin of Keithville, Louisiana, is majoring in health science, with a concentration in pre-physical therapy. She has been involved in campus activities, including the Easter pageant. Peloquin is using a portion of her cash award to make a gift to the Andrus Family Mission, which helps orphaned children in Kenya.
Bryant, the daughter of Charles and Susan Bryant of Plano, is a speech communication major with a 7-12 teaching certification. She has volunteered as a small group leader for revival and as a Cru leader during Welcome Week. Bryant also worked on the lead team for the UMHB chapter of Delight Ministries and as a site leader for the Big Event. She was a cast member for both Stunt Night and the Easter pageant. Bryant is giving a portion of her money to Hope House.
Sparks, the daughter of Jacob and Katherine Sparks of Empire, Colorado, is a mass communications, public relations major with a minor in marketing. Sparks has served in a number of leadership positions. She has been a Big Event site leader, a SearchCru member, and president of SEPA, the Student Event Planners Association. Sparks is the host of CruNews, and has served as the social media student worker at the alumni engagement office since 2018. She is donating a portion of her award to the Child Advocacy Center of Central Texas.