A new scholarship program is coming to Temple College after a Georgetown-based foundation was given a $150,000 grant.
The scholarship program will benefit Georgetown area students who are looking to attend Temple College — a community college with regional branches in Temple, Taylor and Hutto.
“We are very grateful to the W.D. Kelley Foundation for funding our proposal to help students more easily access higher education opportunities in high-demand programs,” Christy Ponce, Temple College’s president, said.
However, only $75,000 will be put toward the scholarship program, as the other half will be utilized to furnish a physics lab on one of the college’s campuses in East Williamson County, according to a news release.
“Right now, we’re tentatively looking at the Taylor center for the physics lab. It’s most likely going to go there but there is a chance it might be in Hutto,” Ponce told the Telegram. “We’re working on different programs and what’s going to be at each campus, so it depends on what will make the most sense.”
Temple College is hopeful the lab will be completed in time for the spring semester in 2021 — an addition, which will allow students to enroll for an associate degree pre-med in East Williamson County.
“We are thankful to Carl Illig, executive director of the W.D. Kelley Foundation and the entire board, including Temple resident Thomas Baird — a longtime board member of the W.D. Kelley Foundation for their generosity and commitment to helping students access a postsecondary education,” Ponce said.
Ponce said Temple College is looking to distribute scholarship funding to students as quickly as possible.
“We’re going to set up a unique program for this and we’re going to set it up as quickly as possible. So we’re hoping to award students as early as the fall semester … This one is going to probably have a separate application, since it’s for greater-Georgetown residents,” she said.
Ponce said further details regarding the scholarship program and its application process will be announced soon.