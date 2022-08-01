Holy Trinity Catholic High School will host its 2022 Celtic Disc Golf Tournament beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Crossroads Park in Temple — an 18-hole competition that will benefit the fine arts department.
Holy Trinity disc golf tournament set for Saturday
