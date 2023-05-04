BELTON — A Killeen police detective on Thursday detailed a protective order that Temple resident Jenna Scott sought against Cedric Marks in 2018 because she feared for her life.
Marks, 48, of Killeen, is charged with capital murder in the slayings of Scott and her friend Michael Swearingin. He has pleaded not guilty in the death penalty case.
246th District Court Judge Steve Duskie ruled Thursday morning that Killeen Police Department Detective Amanda Holtzclaw, who was in charge of investigating a domestic violence case related to Marks and Scott, would be allowed to testify before jurors.
She retook the stand to tell jurors about her role investigating the case.
A day earlier, she testified outside the jury’s presence, telling the court about a video sent from Marks to KPD that showed Scott, his alleged victim, supposedly attacking Marks and calling him the N-word. Less than an hour after sending the video, Marks went to the Killeen Police Department to file an assault charge against Scott.
Scott was initially arrested for assault in January 2018 but after further investigation, Marks was charged with filing a false report and assault with bodily injury. The detective said Marks initially told her the video provided was recorded in May 2018, but Holtzclaw later learned it was taken in January, leading to charges against Marks.
Holtzclaw recalled an incident on Aug. 21, 2018, when she received an email from Scott telling her that Marks entered her home and threatened her and her daughter — violating a protective order granted and served to Marks on July 31, 2018. The detective went to Temple to meet with Scott, she said.
“She appeared to be terrified,” Holtzclaw said. “She was visibly shaking.”
Holtzclaw testified that Marks sent the video of Scott to officials at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, where she was enrolled in an advanced nursing program, and the Texas Board of Nursing in an attempt of “shaming somebody publicly.”
Scott’s mental health was a concern, Holtzclaw testified.
“Was she in fear?” Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza asked.
“Yes, sir,” Holtzclaw replied.
“Who was she in fear of?” Garza asked.
“Cedric Marks,” Holtzclaw replied.
Holtzclaw was on maternity leave when she heard about Scott’s disappearance and kept up with the investigation. She said she gathered information and passed that along to the Temple Police Department, which was handling the investigation.
“Would you have considered Cedric Marks a suspect?” Garza asked.
“Yes, sir,” Holtzclaw replied.
Marks, who is representing himself with standby counsel, sought to paint himself as a victim in the case and said in his questioning that he was hit 18 times by Scott and played audio of a conversation between Scott and Marks.
Crying into the phone, Scott — who chose to terminate a pregnancy in which Marks was the father — was recorded telling him, “I hit you and I was wrong…. I wanna be with you. I’m sorry.”
Marks told Scott to leave him alone and that she hit him when they broke up, according to the audio file played in court.
Marks sought to play another audio clip, but Duskie sustained an objection from the prosecution since Holtzclaw said she hadn’t heard the second audio file.
When the protective order was dismissed at a hearing on Sept. 17, 2018, Holtzclaw testified that she told Marks to leave Scott alone and to stop making contact.
Post court contact
After leaving court that day, Holtzclaw said she saw Marks and co-defendant Maya Maxwell drive by Scott and her father as they left the Bell County Justice Center in Belton.
Jonathan Scott, Jenna’s father, testified that Marks and Maxwell drove up to them in the parking lot and Maxwell allegedly told Jenna, “Kill yourself, (expletive).”
Marks went by Scott’s home in Temple twice — on Aug. 20 and 21 — to drop off items, according to video shown in court Thursday.
Jonathan Scott testified that his home security footage captured Marks visits on those days. On Aug. 20, he knocked on the door and left after receiving no answer. The next day, he tried to open the front door but it was locked and he left, the video showed.
The victim’s father later said there was damage to a garage door after Marks visited. He said the garage door appeared to be pried open, a crossbar was bent and the door was open a bit.
The relationship between Jenna Scott and Marks was good the first year, Jonathan Scott testified. After they broke up in 2018, Jenna “became more fearful,” he said.
On Oct. 31, 2018, and Nov. 5, 2018, Scott emailed Holtzclaw to inform the detective that suspicious packages were being delivered to her home. The first package, from a Fort Hood address, had a T-shirt with a photograph of Scott and Marks on it with a handwritten letter that Scott wrote. Holtzclaw said she tried to obtain video from the Fort Hood post office but that older building doesn’t have surveillance cameras.
The second package — sent from Title Boxing Gym in Killeen where Marks worked — had a typed letter.
While cross-examining Jonathan Scott, Marks told him, “I’m sorry for your loss and I’m sorry we’re meeting like this.”
Temple investigation
Corey Powell, a former Temple police detective, was the last witness called to testify on Thursday.
He testified about his role in the investigation, including obtaining multiple search warrants from Jan. 1-6, 2019, and traveling to Michigan. Historical data was extracted from the phones of Scott and Swearingin while a “track and trace” warrant was used to look for Marks.
Powell, now an investigator with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, showed emotion on the stand after he testified that Temple investigators later went to Oklahoma when the bodies of Scott and Swearingin were discovered in a shallow grave near the town of Clearwater.
He grabbed a tissue and wiped his eyes before regaining his composure. Powell also detailed the DNA, clothing and other samples taken during the investigation.
Both Holtzclaw and Powell are expected to testify again in the trial after testimony is heard from other law enforcement officers involved in the case.
Testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Friday in the 246th District Court.