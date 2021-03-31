BELTON — Last year, Miriam Osterlund was set to be the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor’s assistant director for its Easter Pageant — an event that the Belton campus hosted since 1940.
But as COVID-19 swept through Bell County, the long-standing tradition was in jeopardy.
Although UMHB strategized to keep its Easter tradition alive by ultimately broadcasting its 81st annual Easter Pageant Experience as an online livestream, it relied heavily on archival footage from previous shows.
There weren’t families piling into the bleachers; there weren’t children climbing the surrounding trees for a better view; and there wasn’t a connection between the show’s cast and their audience.
However, Osterlund said God made UMHB’s 82nd annual Easter Pageant possible, as three performances were held in front of the campus’ Luther Memorial on Wednesday.
“Coming into this year’s (in-person) show after last year is just incredible,” she told the Telegram. “I was an assistant director last year … and it is just amazing to see how God has opened ways for this show to take place. We’ve jumped over so many hurdles and obstacles and God has just cleared the way for today.”
Osterlund, who served as this year’s co-director alongside fellow student Sarah Weinmann, was honored for a second opportunity to help orchestrate the performance.
“I was given a great opportunity to be co-director, but it’s just like how the kingdom of God works … not only one person can do it,” she said. “It’s only God that can bring all of this together, and I’m just happy to take part in his plan and his work.”
The senior Christian studies major from Midland said their cast — which featured Steve Villalobos, a senior psychology-pre-health professions major, as Jesus, and Erin Franklin, a senior social work major, as Mary — made this year’s shows a success.
“We have an absolutely stunning cast and they’re the reason that we (co-directors) can sit back and watch ... Because they’re so good at what they do,” Osterlund said. “Their love for the Lord is the energy behind this show.”
India Dunn, 22, shared Osterlund’s enthusiasm about having an in-person production again.
“I’m glad things are finally going back to normal, and that we can have this show,” Dunn, a member of the pageant’s makeup and costumes committee, said. “We were just talking about how emotional it is when you’re watching the show from behind the scenes … and then to be back there to help wipe the blood off Jesus and to put the holes in his hands (with makeup) was just an honor.”
Priscilla Valenzuela, a senior UMHB student, also served on the pageant’s makeup and costumes committee. Together, she and Dunn were responsible for the cast’s faux beards, eyeliner and tattoo cover ups.
“It’s such a personal and raw show to watch, so to have this experience for our last year at UMHB felt great,” Valenzuela said. “I had never seen the story of Jesus performed live before, so to see it in person was really neat. It’s a good reminder … and it’s even better that the community got to come to watch it with us.”