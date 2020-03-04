BELTON — A Wednesday afternoon reception felt like a family reunion for Suzanne McDonald.
Residents from across the Belton Independent School District stopped by the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St., to meet the latest BISD family member: Superintendent Matt Smith.
“It’s nice to see friends and family out here welcoming our own Dr. Smith,” McDonald, the school board president, said. “Now Dr. Smith, he’s new to the area, but I feel like I’ve known him a lifetime. He has just made this so easy.”
Smith, previously the chief of staff in Leander ISD, is in his second week as the new leader of Belton ISD. The school board hired him Feb. 17. He will earn an annual salary of $230,000 and succeeds Susan Kincannon, who now leads Waco ISD.
“When Suzanne is talking about it feeling like a family reunion, there are a lot of people in the room I haven’t known very long. But I see those smiling faces on a regular basis, and it’s one of those things that makes me feel like I’m in a great community that’s focused on kids doing great work,” Smith said. “I appreciate each and every one of you for showing up tonight and showing your love and support and your family atmosphere, but also for focusing on our kids each and every day.”
Smith, 44, said Belton ISD has a good foundation created from previous great leaders. One of those leaders — Vivian Baker, who led the district for nine years until her retirement in 2010 — attended the reception.
“I’m delighted he’s here,” Baker said. “It sounds like he comes from a very well-known excellent district. I think he’s ready to hit the ground running.”
She offered some advice to Smith.
“Get to know the community because that’s where your strength lies and your support is with the people who work with you,” Baker said. “It’s a super community and super people that work in the district.”
Belton Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter — who is unopposed in his bid for mayor in May — said he was looking forward to working with Smith.
“I’ve heard great things about him from some people I know from Leander,” said Carpenter, a retired Belton educator. “We’re excited he’s in Belton and look forward to working with him as our school district and city continue to cooperate in the future.”
Smith is excited for the future.
“I really believe that Belton ISD is a place to call home — the word is getting out about that,” he said. “As we continue to grow and continue to do great things for kids, we’re going to make sure Belton ISD is the premier school district in the state of Texas. And I can’t wait to get started on that journey.”
Smith started his career in education as an English teacher — and it shows, at least with the school board.
“Not only is he doing things already, he already has homework for the board,” McDonald said, adding that he has sent the school board packets to read, has discussed plans for future workshops and has even more homework coming down the pipeline. “That’s OK. The more we learn, the better off we can be for our kiddos right here in Belton.”