BELTON — Three women in Killeen were rescued Wednesday in a joint sex trafficking sting by the sheriff’s departments in Bell and McLennan counties.
At a news conference Wednesday, officials from the two counties announced that they conducted the sex trafficking sting on two locations in Killeen and four around the state. Officials said that while three women were saved in the Bell County raid, a total of 10 women are expected to be saved around the state.
The statewide raids, which were still going on during the news conference, took place in Killeen, Houston and San Antonio.
“We have rescued probably 10 victims that have victimized by these despicable traffickers and pimps, and we will have some people arrested and in custody at the end of this day,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. “This was a concerted effort on the part of both sheriffs’ offices and we are honored to be a part of this effort.”
Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange said the joint operation started four months ago when the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office contacted his office because of leads they had that led to the area. The operation involved 15 people from both counties and victims advocacy groups.
“We are trying to save these girls, or young men, one at a time,” Lange said during the news conference at the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. “If we can save just one in these operations we consider it a success, and here we have saved three in Bell County and at least 10 statewide. I don’t care what the manpower costs, we saved some lives.”
Wednesday’s raid in Bell County focused on the Killeen massage parlor Sunshine Massage, 2501 S. W S Young Drive, and the house these girls were kept in, located at the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road in Killeen.
Lange said that the operation that was being targeted in Wednesday’s raid had ties that spanned around the world. Even in the state, more massage parlors that were sex trafficking were even being found out about while Wednesday’s raids were going on, the sheriffs said.
The two counties said that they worked on this operation with the groups Unbound, Aware Central Texas and Collective Liberty to help inform them about some issues and help those who they save in these raids.
“It’s working,” McNamara said. “We are not going to let up and we are going to keep the heat turned up on these people in every way we can.”