After a slow start Saturday morning, the number of cars driving through picked up for the Central Texas Food Bank distribution at Temple College.
Kathy Ide of Rogers, a volunteer, said everyone got one box of fruit and vegetables, one box of cooked chicken and two gallons of milk. The object of the distribution was to help families in need in Bell County, she said.
She works for the Veterans Administration in Temple, she said. The CTFB used to have a distribution at the VA every fourth Thursday.
“But due to COVID-19, they opened it up to the public and brought more trucks,” she said.
They did that twice at American Legion Post No. 133 on South 25th Street.
“More and more people were coming, so Temple College let us have it today on their campus, because there is more room,” she said. “And they brought more trucks and more food.”
For this distribution, the food bank asked that each household send only one person. Pickups were only available for those in cars.
A lot of volunteers were helping, she said. They included people from the Temple VA and Temple College.
Ide is a 4-H volunteer, and she said that last month one of the 4-H Club members came to help with the food distribution. That wasn’t possible this time, she said, due to concerns about COVID-19.
“They didn’t want to have anyone under the age of 18 present,” she said.
These distributions are going on throughout Central Texas all the time, she said. The food bank has had them in Marlin, Waco and Austin, she said.
Central Texans in need can access food through a network of pantries in the area. For information they can visit centraltexasfoodbank.org. Information also is available by calling 2-1-1.
Anyone wishing to volunteer or make monetary donations may visit the food bank’s website.