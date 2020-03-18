Temple and Belton school districts announced in letters to parents they are extending the closing of local schools due to the coronavirus.
"Given the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19 and the guidance we have received today from local health and county officials, Temple ISD will extend the suspension of normal district operations, in conjunction with surrounding districts, through the week of March 23-27," the letter said.
It noted the district has proactively begun the development of remote learning options for our students. "We will communicate the details of these plans directly to TISD staff, students and families over the next two days. Remote learning options are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, March 24," the letter said.
TISD will continue providing breakfast and lunch to all students. The meal program will continue at the following schools:
• Jefferson
• Western Hills
• Scott
• Meridith-Dunbar
• Thornton
Any TISD student is welcome to have one or both meals. Breakfast is from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Thank you for your support as we continue to navigate this difficult situation," Superintendent Bobby Ott said in the letter. "The safety and well-being of TISD students, staff and community remains our top priority."
Belton ISDwill be closed until April 3, the district announced