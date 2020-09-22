BELTON — Naomi Flores moved here a decade ago to attend the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
She was enamored with Belton’s hospitality and welcoming nature to people not originally from the city. Confederate Park, though, went against that, she said.
“I’m here to say that I am for the name change to Liberty Park because I think it harkens back to the three unalienable rights in the Declaration of Independence — which are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Flores told the City Council on Tuesday.
Flores got her wish. The Belton Council unanimously agreed to rename Confederate Park to Liberty Park. It also changed the name of Confederate Park Drive to Veterans Way.
“Liberty has defined Texas more than anything,” Councilman David K. Leigh said, throwing his support behind that name for Belton’s third largest park.
Liberty was one of five names the Council considered for the now-former Confederate Park, which was around for 128 years. It beat out Unity, Community, Fellowship and Veterans. The parks board and a committee of 10 residents as well as six other community members suggested the names.
Those five names were part of a list of 48 suggestions, parks board chairman Josh Pearson said.
“We didn’t want to exclude anything. Any email we got, any text message we got. Anything that came to us, we included,” the parks board chairman said.
Flores was one of six residents who expressed their support for the park name change during a public hearing Tuesday.
“Thank you for leading the way to change the name of the park in Belton,” resident Rucker Preston told the City Council. “I believe you’re doing the right thing. Everyone who I talk to agrees.”
Belton resident Michael Carpenter agreed.
“Regardless of what it’s called, I think you’ve shown that you’re a city council and a community that is willing to see change,” said Carpenter, who supported renaming Confederate Park to Unity Park.
Councilman John Holmes said the city went through the right process for finding a new, more inclusive name for the park near Interstate 35 and Nolan Creek.
“I do like the Liberty name and the Fourth of July celebration (that occurs in the park). I think that goes hand-in-hand,” Holmes said.
Councilman Guy O’Banion was happy to go with any of the suggested names for the park, which was started with a small tract that was donated by the Ex-Confederates Association on May 2, 1892. He said there was one thing he thought was a priority for the city.
“From the start, my goal was to have something that was inclusive rather than something that was exclusive. Whatever that name is, that’s important to me,” O’Banion said. “We don’t want to give the perception that Belton is exclusive or excluding anybody. I don’t think that’s what Belton is about.”
Councilman Craig Pearson stressed that the city must include a storyboard at Liberty Park to tell the history of Belton and how the park came to be.
“I really want us to make sure we have a storyboard in there that captures the history,” the councilman said, emphasizing the board cannot sugarcoat what has happened in Belton.
Mayor Marion Grayson said she has heard from people who have rented Confederate Park for events and avoided printing the name on their invitations because of the name’s awkwardness.
“It doesn’t really reflect who we are,” she said. “The opportunity to be able to rename the park (to a name) that more reflects who we are in Belton is one we can’t pass up for obvious reasons.”