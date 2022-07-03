THRALL — The second annual Fiber Hemp Field Day is planned July 22 at the Stiles Farm Foundation Headquarters, 5700 FM 1063 in Thrall.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. The fee is $15.
Participants will have the opportunity to view and discuss the merits of hemp varieties available for Central Texas.
Featured speakers will be:
- Calvin Trostle, agronomist and state hemp specialist, Texas A&M Extension Service
- Russell Jessup, industrial hemp breeder, Texas A&M University
- Randy Rivera, director of ag commodity programs, Texas Department of Agriculture
- Lucas Evans, hemp farmer/processor and founder of E3 Industries
Participants are asked to bring a lawn chair for the event.
“You would be amazed at how many people are getting into the hemp industry these days,” said Susan Hays, a Texas A&M Extension Service agent in Williamson County. “We have been doing field trials on various kinds of hemp out at the Stiles Farm in Thrall to see which types are best for fiber, and this program will report on those results and other interesting things about the industry.”
Register for the event at williamson.agrilife.org.
For more information, contact Gary Pastushok at gary. pastushok@ag.tamu.edu or the Extension Office at 512-943-3300.