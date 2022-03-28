BELTON — As regional weather conditions continue to remain warm and dry, Bell County extended its burn ban Monday.
The county’s Commissioners Court extended the ban during their meeting following a recommendation by Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt.
The ban, which was put in place earlier this month, was set to expire at noon on Monday unless renewed. Commissioners extended the ban until noon on April 25.
The U.S. Drought Monitor released data last week showing Bell County almost completely covered by drought or abnormally dry conditions.
Data from the drought monitor shows about half the county in severe drought, with the remaining half split between moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions. The western part of the county is in extreme drought.
The Texas A&M Forest Service shows most of the surrounding counties — including Falls, McLennan, Coryell, Lampasas and Burnet — with burn bans. Williamson and Milam counties do not have burn bans.
Officials said the county had seen multiple fires over the weekend, including the Crittenberg Complex fire north of Fort Hood as well as two smaller fires in Moffat. The two Moffat fires, Mahlstedt said, were mostly contained.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said fire departments in the county have sent help to combat the Crittenberg fire as the wildfire has grown from 17,000 acres on Sunday to now than 33,175 acres on Monday, according to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System.
“As was noted, the Crittenburg fire is large, it is dangers and it is zero percent contained as of (Sunday),” Blackburn said. “It is over 17,000 acres and the conditions that are forecasted today are not favorable for that fire to lessen in size, intensity or containment.”