The Un-Included Club will host a media tour at 11:30 a.m. Thursday to share its vision for development of a Community Wellness Center on seven acres of recently acquired property at 1000 S. Knob St.
“I am grateful for the expansion of the Un-Included Club,” said Doree Collins, executive director. “With the purchase of this land, we gain autonomy that will enable us to uniquely provide our quality programs to more families.”
The Un-Included Club is an innovative program that combats unwellness in our community, she said.
“Our mission is to be unincluded from habits and lifestyles that lead to unwellness in ourselves, our families and our community,” Collins said.
Current programs include those on literacy, gardening, cooking and social and emotional health. The club has activities at its garden site at the Blackland Research and Extension Center in Temple. Its holistic home school, literacy and leadership classes are held at 11 N. Sixth St.
The existing building on their new property is called the Micro Green House. Club members grow micro greens, which are both a teaching and a sustainability project, Collins said.
“We’re selling those greens to local restaurants,” she said. “And we have individual customers who buy them by the pound.”
The club uses a rainwater harvesting system to water the greens, is raising chickens indoors and has plans to install solar panels.
The plan for the Community Wellness Center project is divided into four phases, she said, with the ribbon cutting set for April 22, 2022.
As a part of Phase One, the club is asking for a Kubota tractor for building a stock pond. A prayer trail to be built by the First Baptist Church will follow the eastern edge of the property.
The club would like to partner with the city of Temple in planting trees, and will ask individuals to sponsor a tree for $200, Collins said.
There will be two different growing spaces, she said. One will be where the public can come and learn how to grow their food, Collins said. The other will be for club members.
Some of the organizations partnering with the Un-Included Club on its new property include Prairie View Agricultural Extension, Central Texas Hunger Coalition, and Master Naturalists of Texas. For the club’s beekeeping project, it wants to partner with Walker Honey Farm, Collins said.