Temple College named DeDe Griffith, a career workforce and technical education administrator, as the institution’s first vice president of workforce development on Tuesday — a position created to meet the ever-growing needs of its surrounding community.
“Griffith will focus on expanding the college’s workforce development programs, growing business and industry partnerships, and developing short-term workforce training and technical degree programs,” Temple College spokesman Ellen Davis said in a news release.
Griffith — who currently serves as Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College’s vice chancellor of academic and student affairs — is expected to prioritize creating new industry and manufacturing programs.
Her efforts are planned to be assisted through construction of a new Workforce Development Center funded by a portion of the $124.9 million bond issue that Temple voters approved in May.
“Student success does not just happen,” Griffith said. “Programs have to be designed for it with the student experience and industry needs aligned for the greatest outcome. The community demonstrated its commitment to and confidence in Temple College with the passing of the bond. I look forward to working with existing business and industry partners and developing new partnerships to honor that commitment.”
Griffith will oversee Temple College’s business and continuing education division, the engineering technology program, and the office of institutional effectiveness, research and planning.
Temple College President Christy Ponce said she is excited to have a decorated educator and administrator — holding two degrees from the University of Houston and actively working toward a doctorate — join the institution to help lead those departments.
“We are extremely fortunate that DeDe will be joining the Temple College team,” Ponce said. “She will play an important role in helping us advance our goals and vision for Temple College’s future.”
Griffith stressed how she is looking forward to getting to work when she joins the college on July 26.
“Quality workforce training and technical education is critical for high-demand, high-wage careers in our communities and across the nation,” Griffith said. “Temple College has a legacy of excellence and I am excited to continue that expectation into its workforce development.”