BELTON — After more than 21 years on the bench in Bell County, Judge Gordon Adams is setting down his gavel.
Adams — the current 169th District Court judge — announced Thursday that he plans on retiring from the court on July 2. He currently serves as the administrative district judge for Bell County.
After his retirement, Adams said he plans to continue to sit on a part-time basis as a retired Senior District Judge for the Third Administrative Judicial Region. He said he enjoyed his time as a judge but wanted to scale back now, more than a year before his term is up in December 2022 so he can spend more time with his family.
“I enjoy being a judge, what I want to stop doing in July is quit working five plus days a week,” Adams said. “This allows you to become somewhat retired and work a couple of days a week being a visiting judge and have more time to yourself and your spouse.”
Adams, now 70, was appointed in June 2000, by then Gov. George W. Bush to fill the vacant position on the court. The Republican has since been elected six times to serve on the court.
Before becoming a district court judge, Adams served for eight years as an associate judge for the Third Administrative Judicial Region in several Central Texas counties.
Adams, a Bell County native, has also served on the Killeen City Council, from 1982 to 1984, as well as serving on the Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees from 1984 to 1993.
During his time on the court, Adams has presided over thousands of family law cases as well as both civil and criminal jury and non-jury trials.
Adams said the remaining district judges will need to elect a replacement for the administrative district judge position, while Gov. Greg Abbott will need to appoint a replacement for the seat. He said no matter who is appointed to fill his seat, there will be a county election next year to fill his seat.
“It has been an unbelievable honor to serve as a district judge in Bell County,” Adams said. “It is time for the 169th, I think, to get a new face and a new perspective, I think turnover is important.”
Steve Duskie, who serves as the 426th Judicial District Court Judge, said he has enjoyed working with Adams since being appointed to the position in August and will miss him.
Duskie said he appreciated Adams’s institutional knowledge and his ability to walk down the hall for help on cases.
“He has had a huge career in our legal community … anybody who can end their career at their choosing I think has done a great job,” Duskie said. “I am sad to see him go because he has been such a great mentor to me, other judges and other attorneys.”
Bell County Judge David Blackburn also thanked Adams for his service to the county.
“I have appreciated the opportunity to have worked with Judge Adams,” Blackburn said in a statement Thursday. “Bell County and the state of Texas are better off because of his willingness to serve.”