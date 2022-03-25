BELTON — The Temple Amateur Radio Club will present its spring 2022 Ham Expo Saturday at the Bell Country Expo Center Exposition Exhibit Arena.
Ham Expo is a swap fest of new and used amateur radio equipment. The event will allow vendors to sell their products and distribute information to interested buyers. Amateur radio license exams will also be offered.
Set up for the expo started Friday, and the event will be open to the public from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5 per person at the door. Children 12 an under are free. General admission includes one raffle ticket. Additional raffle tickets cost $2.
The Expo Center is located at 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.