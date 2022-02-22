Belton Independent School District trustees renewed its District of Innovation plan and approved High Point Elementary School’s next assistant principal during a school board meeting on Monday.
“The plan, which was set to expire this month, was first approved for the 2017-2018 school year,” Belton ISD spokesman Karen Rudolph said in a news release. “It will allow the district flexibility in setting the school calendar and minimum attendance requirements as well as exploring innovative ways to find highly qualified individuals for hard-to-fill positions.”
These positions will remain staffed after continued exemption from Texas Education Code 21.003 (a) — a regulation that requires teachers, teacher interns, librarians, educational aides, administrators, educational diagnosticians, and school counselors to hold a teacher certification.
“Teacher certification exemption … will allow Belton ISD to hire CTE teachers with an associate’s degree or professional certification in the area of the jobs they are applying for,” Deanna Lovesmith, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said in a staff report. “The current plan allows this in the areas of law enforcement, health science, culinary arts, construction trades and automotive technology.”
High Point Elementary hire
New assistant principal Joe Underwood — who has previously served in assistant principal roles in Gatesville and Copperas Cove school districts — comes to Belton ISD with a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Stephen F. Austin State University.
“We’re honored to have him here,” Todd Schiller, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of human resource, said during the meeting.
Underwood, a 15th-year educator, shared that enthusiasm when he arrived at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center in Belton on Monday.
“It is my honor to hopefully, in a moment with the bang of a gavel, become a Belton Tiger,” he said.
Workshop
During a workshop meeting on Monday, trustees learned how current Belton ISD initiatives — a new districtwide parent newsletter and expanded curriculum-related partnerships with parents — are progressing the district toward its goal of strengthening and supporting “the engagement of all stakeholders in the pursuit of the BISD vision.”
These future partnerships could include library book checkout notifications for each Belton ISD student, and a library book and curriculum resources review process that features a parental committee.
“If we’re initiating one-way communication about what a student checks out at the library … the goal is to make sure that the parent is well informed so that they can have additional communication with the school if needed,” Superintendent Matt Smith said during the meeting on Monday. “I appreciate our administrative team that’s examined these things the past couple of months.”
Trustees also reviewed the district’s ability to properly engage stakeholders in three areas: Journey of a Graduate competencies, student voice in the elementary school design process and the Bond Exploration Committee.