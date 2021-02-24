A Bruceville-Eddy winery owner indicted for his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection is back home in Central Texas after a U.S. district judge ordered his release from custody, his attorney said Wednesday.
Christopher Ray Grider, a Falls County resident who owns Kissing Tree Vineyards, was released from custody Monday after a decision by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, whose court covers the District of Columbia.
The judge didn’t require Grider to post bond, but did require that he be monitored by a Global Positioning System ankle bracelet and banned him from returning to Washington, D.C., except for court hearings. A status hearing scheduled April 6 likely will be virtual because of the coronavirus crisis.
“We’re very happy,” defense attorney T. Brent Mayr told the Telegram of his client’s release.
On Monday, Grider pleaded not guilty to seven federal charges.
Grider faces charges of destruction of government property; aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; obstruction of an official proceeding; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings; and acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building.
Grider — a former teacher in the Dallas and McKinney school districts — was arrested last month on three charges after turning himself in to the FBI in Austin. U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower of the Western District of Texas denied Grider’s requests to be released on bond.
An arrest affidavit said Grider was inside the Capitol near the Speaker’s Lobby when police fatally shot Ashli Babbitt as she attempted to climb through a broken window of a door leading to the House chamber, where Congress held a joint session to certify President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.
Grider, the married father of three boys, was recorded in the Capitol, wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat, a mask and a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag tied around his neck.
In a motion to revoke Grider’s detention, Mayr said video evidence shows that Grider did not participate in violent acts that occurred during the riot. The motion said that Grider was in contact with law enforcement agencies after the Capitol riot.
“This court must ask itself: if the FBI and other law enforcement agencies really believed Mr. Grider was such a danger to the community, why did they not go out and arrest him immediately? As the Government points out in their memorandum, Mr. Grider’s presence at the Capitol was made known immediately thereafter when he voluntarily participated in an interview with a local television station in Waco,” the motion said. “Law enforcement, by the Government’s own admission, confirmed this days later on Jan. 9, 2021. The following day, Mr. Grider’s previous counsel was communicating with the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia regarding Mr. Grider’s involvement in the Jan. 6 incident at the Capitol. More than 10 days passed before federal agents contacted Mr. Grider. Did they show up at his home in Chilton, Texas, in SWAT gear with assault weapons drawn? No. Did they make forced entry into his home to arrest him in the middle of the night? No. What did they do? They called him up and asked him to come to Austin, Texas. And that’s exactly what Mr. Grider did.
“All this speaks volumes — and more importantly, the truth — about how Mr. Grider was not a danger to the community,” the motion said. “It is precisely why the Pretrial Services Officer who investigated this case recommended that Mr. Grider be released on an unsecured bond with standard conditions of release.”
Grider regrets being inside the Capitol, the motion said, and video taken during the riot “shows the truth about what happened, and more importantly, shows that his actions were not consistent with someone who wanted to inflict harm, breach the chamber doors, or otherwise engage in violence.”
During a hearing last month, Assistant U.S. Attorney G. Karthik Srinivasan pushed back on Mayr’s characterization and said Grider brought a black helmet with him to the Capitol and then gave it to another person who broke the windows of the Speaker’s Lobby doors.
“These individuals don’t know him to be capable of such violence, and that he is fundamentally a good person and should not be judged on this one day, this most horrible moment in his life, when there is so much other good that he has done,” the federal prosecutor said. “Your honor, we would submit that sometimes we can be judged and should be judged based off of some of these worst moments because they reveal what an individual is capable of.”
Srinivasan said Grider was not a bystander, but an active participant.
“He was part of the causal chain of events that led to the death of an individual,” Srinivasan said.
Grider was observed “handing a black helmet” to a man at the riot, according to the affidavit. “The defendant appeared to knock on the top of the helmet, signifying that it was a hard instrument, and the young male accepted it,” the affidavit said.
The defense motion said Grider did not instruct or direct the male to use the helmet to break the door or the windows.
“Although eventually no video images were captured on Mr. Grider’s video, the audio is still recording and never once does it capture any incriminating statements,” the motion said.
One video also shows Grider pleading with officers to take action to help people being crushed by the crowd. The motion said Grider did not shout or gesticulate at the officers.
Mayr said Grider was inside the Capitol as federal authorities assert, but he did not direct or participate in the attack.
“Where the magistrate and the Government erred, however, is leaping to the conclusion that, just because there is video evidence to show Mr. Grider inside the Capitol Building, this equates to ‘extremely strong evidence’ to show that Mr. Grider was a leading participant in the offenses charged or, more importantly, intended to commit the alleged offenses.”
Grider is not a member of the Three Percenters, Proud Boys, Oath Keepers or any other right-wing extremist group and does not subscribe to the beliefs of QAnon or other conspiracy theories, the motion said.
“Although not presented to the magistrate,” the motion said, “Mr. Grider would proffer that he never considered himself to be politically active until recently as he became enamored with then-President Donald Trump. He eventually bought himself ‘Trump flags’ and attended two campaign rallies were Trump himself spoke.”
Grider’s decision to travel to Washington, D.C., with a friend was a last-minute decision, the motion said. At the rally, Grider became “overwhelmed by the excitement and the crowds” and “was shocked and surprised” when Trump told the crowd to march to the Capitol.
“The next thing he knew, he was moving toward the Capitol with the rest of the crowd,” the motion said.
After the riot, Grider told his wife to get rid of his Trump items “out of concern for his and his family’s safety,” the motion said.
“Because his story had been published in the media four days prior, public opinion was mounting against him and the winery, and several people had posted threatening messages on social media,” the defense motion said.
Mayr said Grider will not do any media interviews while the court case is pending.