KILLEEN — During its recent 90-day review period on no-knock warrants, the Killeen Police Department received input from a five-person committee as well as from numerous residents.
No-knock warrants have become a topic of discussion — and cause for protests — at both the local and national levels.
On the Killeen Police no-knock committee were: TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, the local NAACP branch president; Bruce Raymond, the chairman of the American Legion’s annual Tri-County Toy Run; Luis Wilmot, owner of a Killeen coffee shop; Jack Ralston, a resident who has served on other city committees; and Killeen resident Ron Walker, as well as Assistant Police Chief Jeff Donohue and other Kil-leen Police officers.
“The committee consisted of PD law enforcement officers, a diverse group of Killeen citizens and many people in the community … were consulted,” said Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble in an Oct. 5 letter of thanks to the committee. “Each provided ideas, opinions (and) wrote emails and letters on this important topic.”
Killen PD announced recently it had updated its procedures by eliminating no-knock warrants for narcotics only.
“We will continue to conduct no-knock search warrants on murder suspects, certain hostage situations, violent and dangerous offenders and any exigent circumstances that meet the warrant criteria,” according to Kimble in his letter.
After a series of “meetings, emails and discussions,” the committee outlined another three recommendations: adding no-knock data to the Killeen Police website; educating the public on the “process and procedure” that takes place before, during and after serving a no-knock warrant; and to “prepare a pre-planned response in case a warrant service goes bad,” according to the letter.
Kimble said in the letter that six no-knock warrants have been approved since January and only four of them were served.
In Killeen, no-knock warrants have become a topic of discussion among residents, with several protests held since the death of James Scott Reed, 40, during a no-knock narcotics raid at his Killeen home on Feb. 27, 2019. The family’s pending civil rights lawsuit alleges at least 22 rounds were fired by Killeen Police SWAT team members during the early-morning raid.
Reed was not the first person in Killeen killed during a no-knock raid: a highly respected Kil-leen Police detective was shot May 9, 2014, during a no-knock warrant service on the southwest Killeen residence of Marvin Louis Guy.
Guy remains in Bell County Jail awaiting trial on a capital murder charge.
On the national level, Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was an emergency medical technician in Louisville, Ky., and 26 at the time of her death, was shot eight times on March 13 by white officers after Taylor’s boyfriend fired at them, Louisville Police have said. Taylor’s boyfriend said he didn’t know who was coming in and opened fire in self-defense, wounding one officer.
For more information on the no-knock policy revision and the department’s push toward more transparency, visit the department’s website.