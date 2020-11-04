Democrat Donna Imam was no MJ Hegar, who was nearly elected to Congress two years ago. Imam was among the string of Democrats who have attempted to beat U.S. Rep. John Carter since 2002, but were easily defeated by the Round Rock Republican.
Carter, 78, on Tuesday won his 10th term in the U.S. House. He won 53.5 percent of the vote to Imam’s 44.3 percent, according to unofficial election results.
“From the bottom of my heart, thank you, #TX31,” the congressman tweeted late Tuesday. “Central Texas is the greatest place on earth, and I am incredibly honored to represent you in Congress.”
Democrats had hoped to flip this seat following Hegar’s narrow 3-point loss in 2018.
Instead, Imam — who ran a campaign by herself from her far North Austin home and banked on her high-profile supporters, like ex-presidential candidate Andrew Yang, to carry her to a victory — lost by 9.2 points.
“We didn’t make it tonight, but I am so grateful to everyone who voted for us, every single volunteer and every person who worked relentlessly on our campaign,” Imam said in her concession statement.
Democrats’ pathway to flipping the seat this year would have been running up their numbers in Williamson County and narrowing the margin in Bell County. Imam, a computer engineer, touted her ability to do that during a June interview with the Telegram.
“The campaign that is going to be able to close the gap and win this district is the campaign that can get out the vote in Bell County,” the computer engineer said at the time. “This race will be won and lost in Bell County — mark my words.”
Imam — who silenced District 31 voters on social media after they asked questions about her campaign — lost both counties.
Carter was able to win back his home county after losing by 1.6 points in 2018. The Round Rock Republican won Williamson County by 5.2 points. He got 51.4 percent of the vote to Imam’s 46.2, according to the Williamson County Elections Department.
The congressman also kept Bell County in his column, winning it by 19.2 points. Carter won 58.5 percent of the vote in Bell County while Imam got 39.3 percent, according to the local elections department. He won Bell County by 15 points in 2018.
“After the last election, I really love Bell County. I want to thank you for saving my hide in the last election,” the nine-term incumbent said during a September rally in Salado. “If it hadn’t been for the solid Republican vote in Bell County, I would have lost that election. I’m going to acknowledge that right here, right now for everybody to know.”
Heading into the final weeks of the election, Carter was not taking anything for granted. He had a fundraising advantage, with more than $2 million. He also had his campaign on the ground and knocking on doors across the district. And he even campaigned with U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, who defeated Hegar for his fourth term, in Belton.
“We are ready. We are working. We are knocking on doors already,” Carter said in Salado. “We will win again whether they spend $10 million or they don’t. Because that’s what we do — we earn our way to represent you.”