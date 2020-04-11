With their remote learning course-structures now in full swing, Temple ISD educators are focusing their efforts on student engagement.
Angie Diaz — a Temple High social studies teacher — noticed how her students are not eager to end video conferencing calls.
“They didn’t want to hang up. They miss each other and me so much,” Diaz, a Temple High social studies teacher, said. “Some of them were saying, ‘there were times when I didn’t want to be in school, and now I want to go back to school.’ It was really cool to see them recognize how school is more than just work.”
She said her students’ ability to complete their class work has matched their enthusiasm for class-wide video conferences.
“It’s actually gone pretty darn well … especially since we were so innovative at the beginning of the year, starting the year with blended learning,” Diaz said.
Diaz firmly believes the implementation of the blended learning model in her course structure helped ease the effects of transitioning to remote learning.
“A whole lot of the activities they’re working on now are things we’ve already done in class. They kind of already know what to do and what to expect,” Diaz said. “I’m giving them all of their assignments for the week on Mondays … but I don’t actually hold them accountable for it until Friday afternoon.
Diaz emphasized how impressed she has been with student engagement since the transition to remote learning.
“So far I’m getting kids to do as much work at home as they were doing in school,” Diaz said. “I was pleasantly surprised by the turnout of students actually doing their work. And I was also surprised by how many of them are working ahead and asking questions.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott also is impressed with student engagement despite the circumstances.
“In addition to the feedback we’ve received from students and staff, I’ve personally checked in on several virtual classes and am very impressed with the level of engagement. I think we are in the groove in providing these services,” Ott said. “I’m proud of how TISD has responded to this crisis, how our staff has pivoted in their adjustment and how families are responding. Wildcats finish strong and that’s what we intend to do.”
Diaz noted how the presence of working with an online curriculum is helping prepare her students for experiences they might come across in college.
“We explained to some of our students how this is kind of preparing them for college life and online courses. Some of the kids are finding confidence in knowing that they have someone who they know they can get in contact with for help throughout the day,” Diaz said.
Abraham Mejía — a Travis Science Academy sixth-grade technology teacher — has been working hard to maintain his students’ engagement.
“I created a video of myself practicing social distancing while cooking at home for my family to encourage my students to stay home, and stay healthy and strong during this crisis,” Mejía said.
Mejía posted this video to the same Google Classroom platform his students utilize for class work. He is transitioning his class assignments so they are better suited for remote learning — assignments he says differ from his previously planned technology curriculum.
He noted how his students, who are able to participate in his classes via Zoom, recently learned about the history of video games.
“Many of my students spend so much time playing video games that it seemed like an assignment that would feel relevant to my students.”
Mejía also is structuring future group assignments aimed toward decreasing the feeling of social isolation.