Twenty-seven suspects — including a Belton man — were arrested and indicted for their roles in a methamphetamine distribution ring, authorities said.
A federal grand jury in Waco handed down five indictments charging the defendants on Tuesday after a multi-agency investigation that included the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas.
Jason Fletcher, 38, of Belton, and Luis Guillermo Martinez, 28, of Waco, began their drug operation in January 2021 and are each charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine. If convicted, both men face up to life in prison.
Other defendants — including many from Waco — also face up to life in prison if convicted. They include Waco residents Karen Pendola Bennett, 45; Jesus Espinoza Lopez, 33; Alejandro Solis, 32; Gustavo Alvarado Guerrero, 29; William Charles Herrera, 30; Patricia Nelson, 49; Denecia Alley, 32; Jovita Ibarra, 28; Lance John Showen, 51; Hector Dominguez, 31; Nicholas Ray Ramirez, 41; and Alfred Turner, 28.
Also facing life sentences if convicted are: Flocelo Mondragon Jr., 35, and Areli Martinez Torrez, 38, both of McGregor; Robert Johnson, 46, of Woodway; Jesus Castellanos-Renteria, 39, of Houston; Maria Picon, 35, of Clifton and Rogers Anthony Marshall, 49, of Valley Mills.
Bruceville-Eddy resident Steven Merritt, 52; and Waco residents Clayton Wilkins, 62; Alexxus Briann Arocha, 26; Renee Hughes, 44; Felix Alberto Huezo-Hernandez, 33; and Sonya Renee Hughes, 44, each faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.
Marshall and Picon are also charged with one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a federal drug trafficking crime, the release said. If convicted, they face up to five years in prison to run consecutive to any other sentence they receive.
A Waco man, Able Chavez, 25, is not charged with the conspiracy drug count but instead faces one count of possession with intent to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, authorities said. If convicted, Chavez faces up to life in prison on the drug count. He also faces up to five years in prison on the gun count that would run consecutive with any other convictions.
Andrew Ochoa, 36, of Waco, is not charged with the conspiracy drug count. However, he is alleged to have purchased and delivered firearms to a 13-year-old child, the release said. Ochoa is charged with one count of making a false statement in acquisition of a firearm. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.
Authorities arrested all of the defendants except for Bennett, who remains a fugitive.
U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas; FBI Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr. of the San Antonio Division; Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Daniel Comeaux; Waco Police Department Police Chief Sheryl D. Victorian; McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara; Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange; and Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Todd H. Snyder announced the arrests.
In addition to Bell County, the case was investigated by the FBI, DEA, DPS, Waco Police Department and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Smith-Burris is the prosecutor.