Misty Norwood was led to a career in special education during her high school years — a journey that began through her work at a summer camp.
She said a little boy named Ryan had “tugged at her heart strings.”
“That summer, not only did I help Ryan, but he helped me realize what I wanted to do with my life,” Norwood said. “I am so very grateful that I chose to follow that path.”
On Thursday, Norwood — who has served 17 of her 20 years as an educator with the Belton Independent School District — was recognized as the Belton ISD Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Her Sparta Elementary students surprised her with the recognition.
“I am honored to be recognized by my peers for what I do each day,” she said. “Being a teacher is not just a job to me, it is part of who I am. I want to see my students succeed no matter how big or small their success is.”
Matt Smith, Belton ISD’s superintendent, expressed his gratitude for Norwood’s ability to impact student’s lives in a positive way.
“Teaching is an incredibly challenging job, especially in a year like this one, but teachers like Mrs. Norwood show up for their students with energy and enthusiasm every single day,” he said. “It’s an honor for us, as a district, to be able to recognize these efforts.”
Norwood’s recognition earned her a nomination for the Education Service Center Region 12 Elementary Teacher of the Year competition — an award that Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said will be announced later this year.
Jennifer Snead, a North Belton Middle School educator, also received district wide recognition from Belton ISD on Thursday.
The sixth-grade science teacher, who is known by her peers for her engaging curriculum, was announced as the district’s Secondary Teacher of the Year.
“I don’t want to just show my students that science is all around us, I want them to be part of it,” she said. “What can be more fun and engaging than to calculate average speed by turning the classroom into a life-sized board game of Hungry Hungry Hippos or to become miners and mine for minerals instead of looking at ones in a box.”
Snead, a 12th-year educator, said she often reflected on her experiences with her former teachers.
“In middle school, I remember watching my teachers interacting with the students; they always looked so happy to be at work, and you could see that they loved their jobs,” Snead said. “I remember telling myself to strive for a job like that.”
The second-year Belton ISD educator loves watching her student’s develop as the year progresses.
“The reward outweighs it all when I watch the student’s confidence, grit, character, and passion grow stronger each day; it is what is best for kids,” Snead said. “I grow scientists in my classroom, students that look beyond the written words and explore the world around them.”
Smith said he is appreciative to have Snead working in Belton ISD.
“I know it’s true that Mrs. Snead goes above and beyond for all kids every day,” Smith said. “Thank you for bringing learning to life for your students and making them the center of your career.”
Like Norwood, Snead’s recognition earned a nomination for an ESC Region 12 Teacher of the Year award.