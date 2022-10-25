Jay Isaiah Allen

Jay Isaiah Allen, 33, of Temple, is charged with capital murder of a person under 10 years old, a capital felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, in connection with the death of Quintavious Trejo, 3. Allen also faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

A Temple man charged with capital murder in the death of a 3-year-old Belton boy was returned to Bell County Tuesday morning and held in lieu of bonds totaling $2.8 million.

