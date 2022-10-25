A Temple man charged with capital murder in the death of a 3-year-old Belton boy was returned to Bell County Tuesday morning and held in lieu of bonds totaling $2.8 million.
An arrest affidavit for Jay Isaiah Allen, 33, said the suspect hit the boy so hard during a diaper change that he may have broken the child’s ribs.
Allen, who was booked into the jail Tuesday morning, faces charges of capital murder of a person under 10 years old, a capital felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, in connection with the death of Quintavious Trejo, 3. Allen also faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Gene Cole, an investigator with the Belton Police Department, filed the arrest affidavit Monday detailing the events that led to the toddler’s death.
On Saturday, Belton officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of Daniel Drive to perform a welfare check when they learned the boy’s body was found nearby.
“As an officer approached the area, he was flagged down by a female who … pointed the officer to where the body … of the victim was lying face down in the brush,” Cole said. “The officer rolled the victim over and observed that his body was cold and stiff to the touch. The victim’s face and body had bruising, and he had dried blood on his face and clothing.”
At the scene, three women who were related to the boy and Allen told officers that “Allen had been making phone calls the night before and that day about how he messed up badly,” Cole said. “The female family members rushed down from the Fort Worth area to see what was going on. Allen met up with the family members at a truck stop and advised them where they could locate the victim’s body.”
The women then told police that when they could not find the boy’s body, Allen allegedly showed them where to discover it.
“After the body was located and one of the family members was going to call the police, Allen jumped into their vehicle and took off, leaving them there,” said Cole. “The family members were all interviewed and advised that Allen had made various statements about what happened to the victim.”
Some of the statements, according to Cole, included Allen hitting the boy when he started crying during a diaper change.
“Allen claims that the victim was fine after but started breathing funny and tried CPR,” Cole said. “After Allen realized that the victim was dead, Allen took the victim’s body and ran. Allen claims he fell while running and dropped the victim and then just left him there and kept running.”
Allen was arrested Saturday after a fiery accident on Interstate 35 near Itasca after police sent out bulletins looking for the suspect.
Allen agreed to be interviewed at the hospital, and according to Cole, he admitted to allegedly hitting the boy in the chest once.
“Allen stated that the victim was crying, and Allen told him to shut up,” said Cole. “Allen estimated he struck the victim with a force of 4-5 on a scale of 1-10. Allen eventually admitted that he may have struck the hard enough to break his ribs.”
Allen continued telling police he never struck the child in the face but that he wheezed a little bit and took him upstairs to be with other children at the home.
“At some point, the other children advised Allen that the victim was acting funny in his sleep and making noises,” Cole said. “Allen states that he went to check on the victim, who appeared to be having a nightmare, and his legs were moving as though he were running from something. Allen states that he rubbed the victim’s back until he calmed down, and they both fell asleep.”
As the interrogation continued, Allen told police that at about 2-3 a.m., he realized the child was not breathing. He performed CPR on the boy and called several family members before grabbing the boy and running out of the house.
“Allen states that he was running for help and dropped the victim as he was running,” Cole said. “Investigators noticed that Allen’s version of events did not match with where he said he was going or how the victim’s body was found. Allen then requested an attorney, and further questions ceased.”
The child’s body was sent for an autopsy at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. The cause and manner of death are pending while the autopsy is completed, spokesman Paul Romer said.
Criminal background
Documents from the Texas Department of Public Safety showed a lengthy criminal history for Allen starting with various theft charges in 2007 in the Fort Worth area.
In 2008, records showed Allen was charged with capital murder of a police officer or a fireman. A district attorney later modified the charge to conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. Allen pleaded guilty to lesser charge and was sentenced to six years in prison.
In 2015 and 2016, Allen faced other charges of burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to five years imprisonment.
Allen was paroled on Sept. 18, 2021, from a Texas Department of Justice correctional facility in Huntsville.