The Rainbow Rooms of Bell County are currently in need of donations of cardigan sweaters and zip-up hooded sweatshirts along with bottles, binkies and bibs.
The Rainbow Rooms of Bell County assist child welfare caseworkers to get items to children in distress day and night.
Only new items are requested. Donations may be dropped off at Gateway Center, 4501 S. General Bruce Drive, Suite 20, in Temple; or 405 Elms Road in Killeen.
For information contact Sandra Blankenship, Bell County Child Welfare Board member, at 254-768-7231.