A hearing to discuss whether capital murder suspect Cedric Marks’ pretrial hearing should be livestreamed online is scheduled to occur Tuesday, First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell confirmed.
Marks’ attorneys, according to his local defense attorney Michael White, will argue that Marks is entitled to an open court hearing. The attorneys will say that requiring the public to type their name to view virtual proceedings is not open court, White said.
Marks’ attorneys want to wait until people can be admitted again in the courtroom, according to White.
“There are several motions on file from the defense. I cannot comment regarding the pending litigation,” Newell said Monday.
Marks, 46, of Killeen, was indicted for capital murder of multiple persons in the Jan. 3, 2019, slayings of Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32, both of Temple.
Marks was also charged and indicted for the first-degree burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, tampering with physical evidence to impair an investigation, a third-degree felony, and multiple misdemeanor offenses — all in connection with Scott, according to arrest affidavits.
Scott and Swearingin are the reported victims of Marks, Scott’s ex-boyfriend, and Maya Maxwell, Marks’ girlfriend and the mother of one of his sons born while Maxwell was jailed.
Marks was also charged with the 2009 slaying of April Pease in Minnesota. A second-degree murder charge was brought against Marks and Kellee Sorenson, 34, of Lynden, Washington. Sorenson was initially jailed in Washington, but was transported and released May 10 from Hennepin County Jail in Minnesota on a $3,000 conditional bond.
A former mixed martial arts fighter, Marks allegedly killed Scott and Swearingin in a Killeen residence while Maxwell was in another room of the house, Maxwell told police. The duo then transported the bodies to Clearview, Oklahoma, buried Scott and Swearingin in a shallow grave and then hid from law enforcement officers in the Michigan home of Marks’ wife, Ginelle McDonough.
Marks remained Monday in the Bell County Jail, held on bonds that total more than $2 million.
Maxwell was still jailed Monday on the capital murder charge of multiple persons and the third-degree charge of tampering with physical evidence to impair an investigation. Her bonds total $750,000.