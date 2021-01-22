A Bell County man was charged with multiple felonies after he reportedly tried to flee from Temple Police in a stolen vehicle.
Brandon Lee Fletcher, 35, was arrested Monday after officers were told a stolen 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was located at Buc-ee’s, 4155 N. General Bruce Drive, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
When officers arrived at Buc-ee’s, they were told the vehicle was moved to the Bluebonnet Estates mobile home park in East Temple. There, they encountered Fletcher in the vehicle. He initially complied with officers and showed his hands to them. However, he then closed the vehicle door and started the ignition.
Eventually, Fletcher reportedly drove forward into bushes, then went in reverse toward a patrol vehicle.
As Fletcher tried to escape, Arreguin said, he struck a building before he drove off to Moores Mill Road in northwest Temple, where officers later found the unoccupied vehicle in a mobile home park. Inside the car, officers saw two clear baggies with a white powered substance.
Fletcher was arrested when he was located in a nearby creek, Arreguin said.
Fletcher remained in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday. He is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony, and two counts of evading arrest or detection with a vehicle, third-degree felonies. He also has three pending third-degree felony charges and a Class B misdemeanor charge of theft.
Jail records show his bonds total $132,000.
Other stolen vehicles
At about 7 a.m. Jan. 11, a woman reported her red Toyota Camry was taken after she left the car running to defrost her windows. The victim told police an unknown person drove off in the car.
“After an investigation, it was determined that there was insufficient evidence required to complete a criminal investigation,” Arreguin said.
Also on Jan. 11, a woman reported her 2019 Cadillac Escalade had been stolen from the 2000 block of Case Road. She told officers she may have accidentally left the keys in the vehicle, Arreguin said.
About an hour later, the woman told police she found her vehicle at the Adams Bend Apartments and that several items were missing. The case is inactive.
A woman reported at 12:37 a.m. Sunday that her lime green 2009 Dodge Caravan was stolen and that the keys were left inside the unlocked vehicle. Several hours later, officers found the vehicle in the 100 block of West Avenue I. The vehicle was unoccupied and towed to the victim’s residence, Arreguin said.