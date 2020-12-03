Baylor Scott & White Blood Center in Temple asked community members to donate blood in “our time of need.”
“Today, we have a very urgent need for types O negative and A negative, and nearly critical need for O positive,” Baylor Scott & White spokeswoman Tiya M. Searcy said in a news release.
They will be open until 6 p.m. Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, the release said. Walk-in scheduling is available, but people are urged to call ahead at 254-724-4376 or go to BSWBlood.com for an appointment. They only allow a small number of patients in the waiting room to maintain appropriate social distancing.
“Please come see us before the weekend to help save lives,” Searcy said.
People unable to donate Friday may schedule appointments for a mobile blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
“We welcome anyone who wants to come and support our community in a meaningful way,” associate pastor Brian Longley said, noting walk-ins will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
“During the 2020 pandemic, cancer didn’t go away,” Searcy said in the release. “Trauma didn’t go away. Major life-saving surgeries did not go away, and right now we need your help to continue these efforts.
“Blood donations are an ongoing need. If you are not able to donate before the weekend, we are happy to schedule you for a future date.”
How to donate:
Call 254-724-4376 or go to BSWBlood.com for an appointment. For Sunday’s mobile blood drive at First United Methodist Church, call or go to bit.ly/templedonates.