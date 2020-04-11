Hope fills the world even as death looms in the form of a dangerous virus.
Temple pastors are spreading messages of love, hope and redemption during Easter services this morning even though their churches likely will be empty as coronavirus concerns keep many Central Texans sheltered in place. Many churches will livestream services or have prerecorded sermons online.
“I’m hopeful that this is an opportunity for our passions and priorities to be refined,” Gary White, lead pastor at Foundation United Methodist Church in West Temple, said in reference to the coronavirus closures affecting residents across Texas and the nation. “I’m hopeful that this is an opportunity to not take for granted the joy of gathering for worship.”
White said he will talk about redemption through the resurrection of Jesus through his crucifixion.
“He is God wrapped in human form … (and arrived) when we were at our worst,” White said. “He came to us as a baby, the most vulnerable form, in an oppressed corner of the Roman Empire.”
Chase Bowers, one of the pastors at Temple Bible Church, said that for many Christians, today won’t feel exactly like Easter because of the countywide shelter-in-place order.
However, “Christians were sheltered in place” because they were persecuted in Biblical times, he said. “Shelter-in-place couldn’t keep faith down. The power of God through Jesus is working.”
Bowers said his sermon will focus on “what the resurrection means, proves and accomplishes.”
“There is no greater story of resurrection than Jesus Christ.”
Pastors and other religious leaders said they see more people relying on their faith as coronavirus deaths globally have surpassed 100,000.
“This is the moment to consider Jesus,” Bowers said. “We have seen children come to faith in their homes and have seen some folks who would not consider themselves religious begin to pray.”
Moments of crisis can aid us, Bowers said.
“Everyone slows down to stop and think about what life is about,” he said. “Jesus Christ has done something no one else could do in his conquering of death.”
While most churches are shuttered for public services, the institutions are relying on modern technology to stay connected and spread the Gospel.
“In our church, we’ve been meeting on Zoom (video conferences) and we have a text thread of prayer requests,” Bowers said, adding that church prayers were growing before coronavirus emerged in the United States.
Evan Duncan, teaching and communications pastor at First Baptist Church Temple, said the time is never better to celebrate hope.
“It’s been a time when we engage and ask questions about faith and community,” Duncan said. “It’s a great time to celebrate hope and the resurrection of Jesus.”
Duncan, 30, said the church’s online engagement has grown dramatically over the last several weeks. The church will have an online broadcast of its 9:30 a.m. service today.
“It’s exciting for our church members to share their love of Jesus Christ,” he said.
White said Foundation Methodist tried livestreaming church services on Facebook Live but stopped because of technical glitches. Sermons are now prerecorded and posted to go live Sundays on YouTube.
The church’s 8 a.m. service today will focus on the stations of the cross, while the 10 a.m. service will be more traditional, White said.
Temple Bible Church will livestream its service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Bowers said.
He said church members have prayed for him and his wife, Laura, a nurse at Baylor Scott & White.
White said the shelter-in-place order has helped clarify the importance of community gatherings since he enjoys being around others.
“As difficult as this time has been … it’s been really, really difficult not being able to gather together with people,” he said.
Bowers said he, too, longs for the day church members can worship together again.
“When we remember our frailty, it helps to remember we are needy and God is powerful,” he said. “I long for the day when our church body can gather for worship again, when we can be united again.”