A Temple man received a 30-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to possession of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs.
Leo Alfred Anderson, 39, was sentenced by Judge Steve Duskie of the 426th Judicial Court Feb. 28 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, a second-degree felony. His case was set to go to trial, but he entered a guilty plea instead.
His charge stems from an incident on Jan. 29, 2020, when officers from the Temple Police Department performed a traffic stop on a pickup truck with expired tags where Anderson was a passenger, an arrest affidavit said.
During that stop, officers noted on the affidavit discovering Anderson had a warrant for his arrest.
Court records showed Anderson had been arrested in 2015 on a third-degree charge of evading police with a vehicle and was sentenced to eight years in prison. He was released from prison on Feb. 2, 2019.
Before placing Anderson under arrest, officers called a K-9 unit to the scene that alerted them of the presence of drugs in the vehicle, the affidavit said.
The driver was identified as Amy Louise Schriner, who told officers she did not have any drugs on the vehicle, but Anderson was a drug dealer and alerted them of several items on the truck.
Officers searched the vehicle and discovered 111 grams of methamphetamine, a bag of heroin pills, three loaded syringes, 10 Adderall pills, a lockbox with multiple checks in it, two glass methamphetamine pipes, and other drug paraphernalia items, the affidavit said.
Schriner pleaded guilty to a second-degree charge of possession of a controlled substance on March 6, 2021, and was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza did not respond to Telegram questions about the sentencing. A call to the DA’s office Monday afternoon was not immediately answered.
Anderson is currently housed at the Bell County Jail as he awaits transportation to a Texas Department of Corrections facility.