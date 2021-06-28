Family Promise of East Bell County will break ground on a new 6,500-square-foot facility at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning — an expansion that will double the nonprofit organization’s capacity to serve families experiencing homelessness.
The facility, which will be located at 1416 S. 24th St. in Temple, is expected to be completed by the spring of 2022.
It will feature seven bedrooms with private bathrooms for guest families, three staff offices, two volunteer bedrooms, a classroom, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a pantry, a laundry room and back patio space.
A playground and a basketball court will be constructed at the site for children, according to Family Promise of East Bell County.
Executive Director Rucker Preston emphasized how the area community’s support — coming through donations from individuals, churches, businesses and the Mabee Foundation — is making this project possible.
“The generosity from this community to serve some of our most vulnerable neighbors is overwhelming,” Preston said in a news release. “From the support of the city of Temple to hundreds of generous people and organizations in our community, we have the resources we need to expand our work, serving children and parents who are homeless.”
Preston added how eight transitional homes will be constructed during the project’s second phase. Families will become eligible to move into these homes after completing the organization’s Guest Program.
“The transitional homes will serve as an interim stage for families who step into a higher level of independence while looking for a long-term housing solution,” according to Family Promise of East Bell County.
Preston said families in need of assistance can inquire by calling 254-773-9980 or by going online at familypromisebellcounty.org. The website has information about how people may donate.