BELTON — Traffic on East Sixth Avenue and South Main Street will be disrupted this week as an asphalt resurfacing project begins, the city announced Monday.
Beginning Tuesday, asphalt on East Sixth Avenue between Interstate 35 and Main Street will be removed and replaced, which will require alternating lane closures, Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.
Once the work on East Sixth Avenue is completed within two to three days, the crew will also replace asphalt on Main Street, south of the downtown Belton area.
“Please drive cautiously around people and equipment,” Romer said in a release. “Thank you for your patience while this work is under way.”