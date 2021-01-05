BELTON — The Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District board of directors plan to meet next week to hear public comments on future water conditions.
The meeting, required by the Texas Water Code, will allow the public to comment on the proposed Desired Future Conditions for groundwater resources within the district. Officials also plan to host a workshop before the public comment section, to explain the intent behind the desired conditions before residents comment on it.
Dirk Aaron, general manager of the conservation district, said the organization looks out 70 years at a time but these desired conditions will be for a 5-year period starting on Jan. 5, 2022, if approved.
“It’s a 5-year planning window that has to look out 70 years,” Aaron said. “It is where we just showcase the facts, what has been looked at and what the proposed desired future conditions will be.”
The board meeting will take place starting at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, in the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District Office, 700 Kennedy Court in Belton.
The desired future conditions look at groundwater resources in the governed area including water levels, spring flows and the volume of water.
Aaron said these desired conditions were created through a joint effort between the Clearwater district and all other water conservation districts in the state’s Groundwater Management Area 8.
Those interested in attending the meeting will be able to do so both in person and online, Aaron said, with both options also able to speak in the public comment section. He said people attending in person will need to watch from outside the meeting room, only going in to speak, because of limited space to socially distance.
People wanting to watch online will be able to go to the district’s video link during the meeting at https://bit.ly/3hSBVsv.
Aaron said those wanting to comment on the proposed conditions will have a 90-day window after the meeting to send in comments.