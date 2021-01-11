It’s back to school for Bell County students — again.
School districts across the county were closed Monday after 4 inches of snow fell on Sunday. Classes resume Tuesday morning. The closure came just days after students returned to school from winter break.
The Belton, Temple, Salado, Killeen, Holland, Academy and Troy independent school districts canceled classes Monday.
“The assignment for all of our students (Sunday) and (Monday) is to make memories in this snow before it all melts,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said.
Rogers ISD took a different approach: It had a remote learning day, according to the district.
The inclement weather also pushed the Belton school board to cancel a planned special meeting to interview four candidates for a vacant trustee seat. The closed session meeting is now scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday.