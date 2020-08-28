The Texas Baptist Men deployed a Belton-based mobile kitchen unit to Southeast Texas to help feed volunteers assisting with cleaning up the area following Hurricane Laura.
The unit was deployed to Orange, near the Texas-Louisiana state line, Friday morning from Memorial Baptist Church, 6161, S. Fifth St. in Temple, according to a news release. The unit also has showers and a laundry, according to the release.
“Over the next two to four weeks, we will be feeding 100 to 200 volunteers. The unit we’re taking today is actually a mass-feeding unit,” said Jim McDougal, a Temple resident and volunteer with the Texas Baptist Men.
Typically, McDougal said volunteers would work out of a church’s kitchen.
“But there’s no power in Orange so their church kitchen doesn’t work right now,” he said. “We’re taking the mobile kitchen down there.”
Orange appears to be the hardest hit city in the state, The Texas Tribune reported. Louisiana is dealing with the hurricane’s worst effects, the Austin-based news organization reported.
Hurricane Laura is estimated to have caused between $4 billion to $12 billion in damages in Louisiana and Texas, according to National Public Radio.
The mobile kitchen unit, McDougal said, is not like a food truck. McDougal said he and his team of 10 volunteers have to set up a tent with ovens and other kitchen gear to cook meals.
“As soon as we get down there, we’ll be setting up all of our equipment,” McDougal said. “We won’t really feed the teams until starting tomorrow.”
Most of the mobile kitchen volunteers are from Central Texas, he said.
This is not the first time the group has been deployed in the aftermath of a hurricane. After Hurricane Harvey slammed the coast in 2017, Bell County volunteers with Texas Baptist men cooked up to 2,000 meals a day for evacuees and first responders in Angleton.
“It’s important because people need to know that God has a plan and this plan includes them,” McDougal said. “And we’re there to serve the Lord and to show God’s love to them in times when things are very difficult.”