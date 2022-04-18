The Belton Independent School District is launching its own chapter of the Penguin Project — a national program that was established in 2004 to empower children with special needs through theater.
“I think this may be one of my favorite times where all I needed to do was say ‘yes’ … and now it’s all just kind of coming together,” Jennifer Ramirez, Belton ISD’s executive director of special programs, said during a school board meeting on Monday. “I had the opportunity to meet with the founder, Dr. Andrew Morgan, and he was excited about us being a good match for the culture that is needed to make the Penguin Project a success.”
She emphasized how that compatibility largely has to do with some of the programs that Belton ISD already has in place, including Partners P.E. where students help promote physical education with one another.
“It aligns with … all of the things that we do where we bring students with special needs in and we partner them with a typically-developing student,” Ramirez said. “They become friends, their families know each other, and they do activities in and out of school together. That’s what makes this a really good match for us.”
About 86% of the national program’s participants have reported an improvement in accomplishing tasks on their own, while 80% of parents have reported an improvement in their child’s sense of belongingness, according to a survey conducted by the Penguin Project.
“The Penguin Project ... will fund our first year and after that we will hopefully sell tickets (to drama productions) and be able to sustain ourselves,” Ramirez said. “But they do ask us to give a small percentage back to the foundation to allow new chapters to join just like we will next year.”
Ramirez — who noted how “Annie” will be the first production — highlighted partnering with a theater, identifying a production and technical staff, and scheduling a production date as Belton ISD’s next steps.
“I have already had several people reach out to me as we talk more about it and I even received a theater resume from one of my employees who’s ready to get started,” she said. “But we do plan to have a production date in the spring of 2023. There are about four months of practice that will go in before this production date so it’s not just a quick deal. It’s a big commitment of students and families.”
Superintendent Matt Smith is excited to see great things unfold with the Penguin Project once implemented.
“I liken this to other experiences in the fine arts world that some of our students with special learning needs don’t often get to participate in,” he said. “We know that by getting more students involved in fine arts, athletics, and things outside of the normal school day, the more engaged they become in school. This is a population where we know we can continue to expand.”