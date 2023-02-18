BELTON — Tips and classes for sustainable living were among the many attractions for the Saturday crowd at the Mother Earth News Fair in the Bell County Expo Center.
“Everyone is engaged and excited,” said Josh Wilder, senior events producer of the fair. “It brings everyone that’s interested in homesteading, gardening and raising their own livestock. It’s always a very welcoming community. We always feel embraced here. That’s why we keep coming back.”
The hours for the second and final day of the fair are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.
Opportunities to see and learn fill the livestock barn, Garth Arena and one end of the Assembly Hall. In addition to the many booths, there will be another round of stage presentations today, almost too many to choose from.
On the Mother Earth News Stage in Garth Arena, the 10 a.m. seminar will be Regenerative Practices for the Home Gardener by Leah Webb. The many seminars continue until 4:30 p.m. At 3:30 p.m. in the Assembly Hall, there will be a Kid’s Workshop for making paper chickens.
On the main floor of the livestock building, one of the first to welcome visitors was Michael LePerle at the Aerus booth.
“We specialize in air and water quality for homes and businesses,” he said. “We filter air and water and also provide air and water testing.”
Air purification systems vary according to the need, he said.
“Our technology uses a system that was created by NASA,” he said.
Contaminants may include dust, smoke, odors, or pet dander, he said. Lately he’s been dealing with a lot of viruses and molds, he said.
In a nearby booth, Connie Jacoby talked to people about Wise Woman Botanicals. The business aims to keep prices low, she said.
“If you can’t afford something, it’s not worth a whole lot,” she said.
WWB only uses plant-based materials, she said. In addition to having a store front, she said, she attends fairs and festivals where she sometimes teaches about wellness. Her background was nursing, she said, and she thinks there are many side effects from man-made materials.
“Mankind has become arrogant,” she said. “He can’t cure anything. There are so many natural cures for things.”
She has written an e-book, she said, “Health Yourself for Life.”
Across the aisle, Andre Deayon of Austin promoted Bee Delightful.
“We get bees from different homes and businesses,” he said.”We relocate them to a safe area.”
He said they infuse the honey with hemp products.
“Our products help with pain,” he said.
The enterprise is about six years old, he said, and supplies about 100 stores nationwide.
“This year we’re really trying to work with people and make their own pollinization garden,” he said. “As long as a bee can eat they can stay alive.”
Anita Hernandez of Killeen said Dulce Birth and Wellness Center provides pre-natal and birth care.
“We’re midwives,” she said. “We do home births as well.”
She’s been a midwife for 20 years, she said. Using a midwife is much more popular, she said.
“We do breaching,” she said. “We do twins. Women that have had C-sections—that’s our specialty.”
Kent Wenzel of Wenzel Lonestar Meat Co. in Hamilton said they were into deer processing, ready-to-eat products and freezer products. Their wares include specialty sausages, entrees, German-smoked cheese, deli meats and daily lunch specials.
He said they were getting pretty good traffic at the fair.