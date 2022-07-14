The Temple Police Department is investigating an accident that occurred just after midnight along Old Waco Road.
At about 12:20 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to a wreck at Old Waco Road between the Hogan and Steve intersections. When they arrived, officers found the driver suffering from severe injuries.
The drive was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center for treatment.
Old Waco road will be closed in the area as officials investigate the scene.
The cause of the accident isn't known at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.