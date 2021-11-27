Rain put a damper on the Treasure in Heaven Ministries Yuletide toy drive Saturday at the Sam Farrow Amphitheater in Lions Park.
The scheduled car show was a no-go but the concert continued, said Steven Donoso of Temple, founder of the new ministry. As the Christian band Revelation performed Saturday afternoon, people brought toys or dishes of food for the evening meal. Donoso said the donors were all part of his family.
Since starting the outreach earlier in November, he said, he’s been asking for donations of toys and money.
“We’re getting lists from all the children we’re signing up,” he said. “We have about 20 right now. We’ve raised about $600.”
Most of the children the ministry is focusing on live in the housing projects, he said. They qualify if they are in some way dependent, he said.
“You can see the need,” he said.
The primary goal is to help Temple children, but he had a couple of requests from Belton and said he couldn’t turn them away.
“My hope is to do three or four events a year,” he said. “We haven’t decided yet who they will benefit —possibly the homeless, the street people. That’s what I was. God changed my life.
“I was a street person as recently as three years ago here in Temple,” he said. “I was still on drugs. I spent 20 years in prison. Jesus changed all that.
“He commands us to go out into the world but to not be of the world,” Donoso said. “So God’s call to me is to put on events, Christian entertainment as well as positive secular groups, so the songs will draw the world. They are going to hear about Christ. I love the world like I love my Christian brothers and sisters.
“Even when I was doing all that junk, He was continuing to draw me,” he said. “I was on meth. There were times I would be crying because I hated it so much, but I loved it so much, too.
“That’s why I have so much compassion for people who are still stuck in that lifestyle,” he said. “They don’t want to be there, but they can’t beat the addiction. The only way to beat it is through Jesus — the only way.”
TIHM contact numbers are 254-541-0429 for Steven Donoso or 254-239-8912 for his father, Paul Donoso.
Applications for the toy drive may be filled out from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 10 at 1115 S. 13th St. in Temple. A valid ID and birth certificate for the children must be provided.