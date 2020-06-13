Teachers in the Belton Independent School District might see a raise in the upcoming 2020-21 school year.
The Belton school board on Monday will consider a compensation package with nearly $3 million in staff raises. That increase accounts for most of the $4 million in spending increases called for in the district’s working budget.
On top of the raises, the district’s working budget calls for $91.1 million in salaries and benefits, and nearly $9 million in additional positions, such as those at the new Lake Belton High School and the revived Belton Middle School. Overall expenditures are projected to be $123.8 million. The proposed budget will be finalized next month.
Todd Schiller, assistant superintendent of human resources, said the focus of the proposed raises is to bring salaries for teachers and other district positions in line to districts of a similar size to Belton ISD. The district has more than 12,000 students.
“So when you look at beginning teacher salaries, we are currently at $50,200, and, considering other districts, we are anticipating that salary increase for beginning teacher salaries to be very slight,” Schiller said. “Our proposal would be to move that zero year teacher salary from $50,200 to $50,500.”
Last year, Belton ISD increased its beginning teacher salary by $2,900.
While the starting salary for new teachers might see a slight bump, Schiller said more experienced teachers might get higher raises. Currently, Belton teachers in their 10th and 15th year have salaries lower than comparable districts, Schiller said.
“At year 10, we were $1,250 below the highest-paid district, and at year 15, we were $1,225 below the lowest-paid district,” he said.
To solve that issue, Belton ISD staff proposed bumping up teachers’ annual salary step increase. As teachers gain experience, their salaries increase.
“We decided to look at our step differences and went with increasing our step differences starting with the year five and year six mark, and increasing that $500 per step,” Schiller said.
That creates a domino effect.
“What this does is increase the salary dollars on each one of those steps as you go down the experience chart,” he said. “So that puts more salaries into those areas where we’re lower in at the year 10 and 15 marks, and those middle years. These changes would result in salary increases (ranging) from $500 to $2,575 — depending on your experience level and which step you are on.”
‘We have a challenge’
Elementary principal salaries were a concern for Belton ISD administrators.
“We have a challenge actually getting recruiting pools for elementary principals based on our salary structure,” Superintendent Matt Smith said.
Elementary principals earn a salary between $71,190 to $99,750, according to the 2019-20 salary schedule.
Under the proposed compensation package, elementary school leaders’ salaries would range from $77,608 to $107,219.
“If we don’t somehow, sometime figure out a way to not only attract candidates and keep them and retain them, one of the worries I have as a superintendent is I don’t want a leadership turn in the middle of these next coming years when we’re trying to go through trying to figure out all (these expected) budget implications (from the Texas Legislature),” Smith said.
Market driving salaries
Belton school board members were receptive to most of the proposed raises. One salary bump stood out to Trustee Chris Flor — the head football coach.
Currently, a head football coach can make anywhere from $82,971 to $116,969, according to the 2019-20 salary schedule.
That range could increase to $89,950 to $126,558 in the proposal compensation package.
Flor — who said the overall plan is the right direction for Belton ISD — pointed out the head football coach position has a higher salary than elementary principals.
“I don’t know how I feel about that yet,” Flor said. “I understand looking at benchmarks and being competitive and things like that. But also looking at what is the ultimate mission of what we’re trying to do — I don’t know where I fit there yet.”
The market is pushing Belton ISD to increase that salary, Schiller responded.
“I get the point completely. I wish we could pay everybody a higher dollar amount,” Schiller said. “But at some point you have to lean toward the market for what you need.”
Board Vice President Jeff Norwood raised another point.
“How much of that increase is on campus?” he asked. “I think that’s an important thing to know and point out because … we have woefully underpaid principals and we have a problem with that right now. It shows up in experience. When people get experience, they’re leaving because they can make more money somewhere else.”
Schiller agreed that is a good issue to bring up, and said he would get that information for Norwood and the other trustees.
‘Good time to invest’
The superintendent explained that districts across the state are wrangling with their compensation packages for the upcoming school year.
“I know there are some districts that are doing the same type of thing we are proposing here today,” Smith said. “And I know other districts are saying, ‘We are going through a hiring freeze and we are not doing any kind of salary increases or any kind of salary scale adjustments at all.’”
This proposal, Smith said, is student driven and focused on giving them the best education the district can provide. He said the best thing Belton ISD can do to accomplish that is to bring stability to campus leaders and staff.
“We feel like, as a leadership team, it’s a good time to invest in our staff, to keep stability and thoughtful leadership throughout our system,” Smith said.