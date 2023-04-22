Everyone was catching and releasing Saturday in the enclosed fishing dock of the Centex Sportsman Club at Lake Belton.
There were about 30 anglers taking part in Kid Fish Day, most of them children and most of them using minnows or worms for bait. Sharon Mooney, club treasurer, said the club supplied the bait, the pre-rigged poles and snacks for children 16 and younger. Members of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department were on hand to assist.
In some cases, she said, the club would let the children keep their fishing poles.
“The kids are catching fish, mostly perch,” she said.
If the children wished, and if the fish were of legal size, she said, they could keep them. There were no prizes, but just about every child had a parent or some other adult giving them moral and technical support.
“We’re trying to get the young kids to come, to get the opportunity to fish,” she said.
The dock is usually reserved for club members. The club has a big fish fry jamboree every other month, she said, and the next one will be May 20. Everyone is invited to the family-friendly event, she said.
Amy Willoughby of Troy, club secretary, sat near her son, Ryder, 8, who had a line in the water. She doesn’t fish anymore.
“I used to when I was younger,” she said. “It’s relaxing. It’s a good, clean hobby.”
Her husband, Jimmy Willoughby, was in a concurrent bass fishing tournament on the lake, she said.
Ryder hadn’t caught anything by about 11:30 a.m. The event was scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“He’s trying,” she said. “He’s not usually a fisherman. He likes video games, so we try to pull him out of the house as much as possible.”
Ryder said he was fishing with worms.
“He may have to switch to a minnow, because he’s not having much luck,” his mother said.
The children around the dock seemed interested, she said.
“Hopefully, they’ll enjoy the hobby as they grow up,” she said.
Rudie Diaz Jr. of Temple said he had five of his Kingdom Kids with poles in the water.
“We’re teaching them to fish, hunt, archery — mostly just fishing and making memories,” he said. “Everybody’s caught a fish so far.”
His group was using minnows and worms, he said. One of them, Trapper Motl, 17, was using homemade bait.
“He caught a 10-pound carp,” Diaz said.
He said Trapper caught the carp just for the fun of it.
“They’re fun to catch,” Diaz said. “They put up a really good fight.”
His group goes after all kinds of fish, he said, including alligator gar, bass and stripers. They have fish fries at their church, he said, Higher Power Ministries in Temple.
Melissa Roop of Temple sat beside her son, Wesley, 12, on the outside deck.
“We go with his dad, Donnie, when he’s off,” she said. “He works for the railroad.”
When they arrived at the dock, she said, it was 60 degrees, but warmed up.
“I came in a sweater,” she said. “I’m still in it.”
The club jamboree is a good time for family, she said.
“And the food is cheap, but it’s good,” she said. “I usually help out in the kitchen.”