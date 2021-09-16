CAMERON — A Leander man has pleaded guilty to a criminally negligent homicide charge in connection with the April 2018 traffic death of an Austin man.
Jody Mack Wood, 42, entered his plea during a court hearing Sept. 9 in the 20th Judicial District Court, according to a news release from the Milam County District Attorney’s Office.
Reynaldo Amaya-Charo of Austin died at a Bryan hospital after the crash occurred on U.S. Highway 79 near the Robertson County line. Amaya-Charo was driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee east on the highway when it collided with a westbound 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Wood.
Wood was indicted by a Milam County grand jury in June 2018.
State District Judge John W. Youngblood will assess punishment after the completion of a presentence investigation at a sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov. 4.
The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated the incident.
Forgery plea
Kenneth Paul Kirk, 67, of Cameron, entered a guilty plea Sept. 9 before Youngblood in his case for forgery of a financial instrument.
Youngblood will assess punishment and determine restitution after the completion of a presentence investigation at a sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov. 4.
The case was investigated by Hal Dumas, Special Ranger with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.
DWI sentence
Richard Lewis Hill, 53, of Cameron, was sentenced to 15 years confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison after he pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge of driving while intoxicated (third or more, enhanced) in the 20th District Court.
In addition to the prison term, Youngblood ordered Hill to pay $10,415.50 in parole restitution to the victim and $60 to the DPS lab.