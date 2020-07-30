SALADO — An Edinburg man was arrested Wednesday night during a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of 12.2 ounces of cocaine.
Francisco Xavier Hedfelt, 58, a former minor league baseball player, was stopped at about 9:45 p.m. by Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies on northbound Interstate 35 in Salado.
The cocaine that was seized had a street value of about $12,200, Lt. Bob Reinhard, Sheriff’s Department spokesman, said in a news release.
Hedfelt had an arrest warrant out of Hays County for burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
The Temple Police Department’s K9 unit was requested at the traffic stop, and a search of the vehicle Hedfelt drove was done, Reinhard said.
About 1.5 grams of crack cocaine was also found, the lieutenant said.
Hedfelt — known as Poncho Hedfelt — was a catcher in 1985 for the Utica Blue Sox, a minor league baseball team from Utica, N.Y.
A female passenger was taken to the Bell County Jail, but she was scheduled to be released Thursday with no charges filed against her, Reinhard said.
Charges against Hedfelt were pending Thursday. He remained in the jail and no bond has been set.