Kevin Russell is a fashion icon.
The Shinyribs front man is known for his outlandish outfits and on-stage antics — he’s liable to show up in a lime-green leisure suit or a flashing LED cloak. For Kevin, anything and everything is pretty much fair game.
The band will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Cultural Activities Center in Temple as part of that venue’s Texas Music Series.
Russell is not a shy man. The East Texas native refers to himself as the Pavarotti of the Pineywoods or the Baryshnikov of the Big Thicket or the Shakespeare of Swamp Pop. Whatever alias he’s going by Saturday, music fans will be treated to a show of sight and sound they won’t soon forget.
In the words of the band’s latest album, “I Got Your Medicine,” Shinyribs has the cure to whatever ails you, Russell claims. Concertgoers almost always feel better after taking part in a Conga line that snakes through the audience to close every show.
“It’s the universal dance anyone can do,” he said. “Nobody feels self-conscious or out of place. It’s a great way to get everyone involved. You really can’t top it.”
For years, Shinyribs was one of the world’s best-kept secrets but that changed in 2017 when they were named Best Austin Band.
“The competition is pretty serious here in Austin,” Russell said. “I don’t know how big of a fish I am, but I certainly flop around a lot.”
While Russell doesn’t always take himself seriously, he is point-on about Texas blues, New Orleans funk, horn-driven Memphis soul and good ol’ twangy country. He throws in a little Tejano-twinged rock ’n’ roll for good measure.
Shinyribs have released seven albums since 2010.
Russell said his parents were both music lovers and his dad taught him his first chords, “then pretty much let me go my own way.”
As a teenager, he went through a hard-core punk phase and jammed to the likes of Minutemen and Gun Club before calming a bit with REM and The Replacements.
“I was raised in an era where there were no rules, where marketing and specialization hadn’t become status quo,” he said. “I think of radio as playing all styles of music — everything is up for grabs. I never wanted to play just one kind of music. I love mashing things together you wouldn’t expect — sort of like a doughnut taco.
“I feel good when I play and sing my music,” he said. “I want everybody to experience that same pleasure. I just want to keep serving the music I love, and continue to evolve my art.”