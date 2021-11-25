Belton City Council unanimously approved a facade improvement grant for Be.You.Tiful Hair Salon in the Downtown Belton Commercial Historic District on Tuesday.
The property — which is located at 108 N. Main St. in Belton — was constructed in the 1920s, and is listed as a contributing property in the National Registered Belton Commercial Historic District.
“This contributing property has notable features, including the prominent, street-level storefront with recessed entry and decorative cornice,” Planning Director Tina Moore said in a staff report.
Although a certificate of appropriateness has not been issued at this location before, Be.You.Tiful Hair Salon has requested approval for three primary improvements: to paint the street-facing facade either dark gray or light blue, to replace the existing aluminum awning with a fabric awning, and to reinstall a drainage pipe.
“Minor cosmetic improvements are also proposed, including adding two cedar window planters, installing a new sign, and two gooseneck light fixtures to illuminate the sign,” Moore said. “The applicant is also adding penny tiles with a custom message at the front entrance walkway.”
Although the cost for the facade improvements is projected to reach $7,665.20, just $3,832.60 was awarded — the maximum match amount per application guidelines.
During a Nov. 4 meeting, the Historic Preservation Commission unanimously recommended approval of the requested facade improvement.
“The commission unanimously approved both colors proposed and will leave the decision in the hands of the applicant regarding which color is utilized for this project,” Moore, who noted how Belton has not adopted a local color palette for the historic districts, said.