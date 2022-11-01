The Texas Association of School Administrators named Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott, the reigning 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year, as its nominee for the 2023 National Superintendent of the Year.
Ott — who the Temple ISD school board hired as superintendent in 2018 following a six-year role as the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction — oversees approximately 8,600 students across 15 campuses with one more nearing construction.
“Temple is a place where diversity is a given, inclusion is a deliberate choice, and our service is defined by compassion, love and innovation, and I am so proud to be there,” Ott said. “The No. 1 service you can provide your community, and that everyone in your community should know about their superintendent, is that you love their children. It’s that simple. If you love their children, you can bring people to the table.”
In September, the Texas Association of School Administrators named Ott the 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year during a convention in San Antonio after he went through a series of interviews.
“This process has taught me two things that I have already understood,” he told the Telegram at the time. “First it has very little to do with me and a lot to do with where I serve and that’s Temple, Texas. Secondly, the students, staff, parents and community of Temple are very special and this process only validated that sentiment at a larger level.”
Ott, a Killeen native, attended schools in Copperas Cove and holds three degrees: a kinesiology/English degree and a master’s of education in school administration, both from Angelo State University in San Angelo, and a doctorate of education in school administration from the University of Texas at Austin.
He serves on the boards of the Temple Economic Development Corp., Temple Education Foundation, Central Texas Workforce, Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, and as a Wildcat mentor. He is a Texas Association of School Administrators’ executive committee member and was appointed to the Holdsworth Leadership Academy and the 2025 TASA Task Force. He also serves on the ESC Region 12 Technology Foundation Board, which supports schools in 12 area counties.
In a nomination letter for the Region 12 Superintendent of the Year Award — the recognition that ultimately led to Ott’s national campaign — Temple ISD school board President Dan Posey described the well-loved superintendent — as a visionary and passionate leader who challenges and inspires.
“Dr. Ott believes that ‘leading’ is something that everyone in the organization can do wherever they are — it is not about position, leadership in Temple ISD is about opportunity,” Posey said. “This universal understanding of leading as it applies to all stakeholders is central to how Dr. Ott leads and manages the organization. For him, ‘leading’ is a mindset that everyone in Temple ISD has the shared opportunity and responsibility to fulfill. Even the youngest of students can lead in their classrooms and with their peers and this is something that Dr. Ott wants to develop with all students from the beginning.”
If a panel of judges selects Ott as one of the four state nominee finalists for the 2023 National Superintendent of the Year Award, he will be interviewed in January.
“The 2023 National Superintendent of the Year will be announced, and the state nominees honored, at (the American Association of School Administrators) National Conference on Education, Feb. 16-18, 2023, in San Antonio,” TASA said in a news release.