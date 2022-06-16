A Temple woman was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday after allegedly stabbing her husband during an altercation.
Judith Christenson, 38, was indicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
The charge stemmed from a Nov. 11 incident when Temple police officers responded to a residence about a disturbance with a knife, according to an arrest affidavit.
Officers met with Christenson, who told them she had been arguing with her husband all day, and things turned physical, the affidavit said.
Two witnesses told officers they heard the argument escalate when Christenson allegedly struck the man with her hands and grabbed a knife to attempt to stab him in the chest, the affidavit said.
“This witness then ran to call 911,” the affidavit said. “A second witness concurred with the description of the events and advised that after Judith Christenson tried to stab the victim, she grabbed the victim’s shirt and was still holding the knife in her hand by her side.”
Officers noted on the affidavit one of the witnesses recorded the incident and convinced Christenson to put the knife down. The man went to Baylor Scott & White-Temple for his injuries.
“Other officers met with the victim at the hospital,” the affidavit said. “Upon arrival, they observed the victim to have injuries to his hands that had been recently bleeding. The victim further had a red mark on the side of his forehead where he advised Judith Christenson had struck him hard enough to where he saw stars.”
As officers interviewed the man, he told them Christenson allegedly pushed him against a wall and held him by his shirt while waving a knife and saying “She was going to kill him,” the affidavit said.
Christenson posted a $100,000 bond on Nov. 23.
Court records showed the man asked the court to amend the conditions of her bond for her to be at home and have contact with him and help care for the infant twins the couple have together.
During a special hearing on May 16, 426th District Court Judge Steven Duskie amended her bond condition, allowing Christenson to spend two full, non-working days a week with the family, including the husband, according to court records.