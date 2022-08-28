Volunteers are sought to make a difference on the 21st Day of Caring, set for Oct. 7.
United Way of Central Texas volunteers will participate in Temple and Belton community service projects, from painting and landscaping to reading to children.
“Day of Caring is an opportunity for our community to come together and address the issues that matter most to them,” Veshell Greene, vice president of resource development at United Way of Central Texas, said in a news release. “Day of Caring mirrors the work that United Way of Central Texas does year-round.”
United Way is seeking volunteers to complete projects and nonprofit agencies to submit project requests by Sept. 15.
“Meaningful community solutions require real and lasting change that benefits everyone,” Greene said. “This is only possible when people from all walks of life are willing to roll up their sleeves and go where their time and talent is most needed. We are blessed to live in a community with so many caring people who are willing to serve.”
The event promotes volunteerism and demonstrates that neighbors helping neighbors can create positive change in the lives of Central Texas children, families and seniors, according to the release.
Last year, Temple College freshman Halle Mitchell volunteered her time to Churches Touching Lives for Christ on the Day of Caring.
“It felt really nice to get out and see what our community looks like,” Mitchell told the Telegram. “We’ve been bagging drinks, organizing boxes, moving pallets, fixing boxes … and just making sure everything that we’re sending out there (to clients) is good. We’re giving back and it’s really nice to see that people are being taken care of here.
More than 350 volunteers participated in the 2021 Day of Caring.
For more information, call Greene at 254-778-8616 or register at www.uwct.org.