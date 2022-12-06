A Belton man brutally stabbed his mother in the face and neck before he hid her body in a crawlspace of the home they lived in, according to an arrest affidavit.
Jasper L. James, who turned 20 on Saturday, previously threatened violence against his mother Jennifer James, whose body was found Thursday at her property in the 100 block of West 13 Avenue in Belton.
James — charged with murder by the Belton Police Department on Friday — remained in custody Tuesday at the Bell County Jail. His bond is now set at $1.5 million.
Jennifer James’ niece reported to Belton police that her aunt had not shown up at work or called in to her employer.
The relative told police “her aunt was responsible about being at work and this was out of the ordinary for her,” Detective Joshua Tulloch said in the affidavit.
The niece said no one answered the door although Jennifer James’ son lived with her. Jasper James, the relative said, had threatened his mother and committed violence against her in the past, prompting police to respond.
Police visited the home at about 1 p.m. Thursday to conduct a welfare check after receiving a phone call from James’ employer since she did not show up for work, Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.
“Officers knocked on the door and the suspect answered,” the affidavit said. “The suspect told officers that he had not seen his mother since the previous morning and did not know where she was.”
The niece told police she talked to Jasper James the previous evening and he said his mother “was home sleeping.”
“Officers observed scratches on the suspect’s face that appeared fresh,” the affidavit said.
Jasper James denied officers entry into the home, but allowed his relative to enter and look around.
The woman “noticed that the couch was missing from the living room and asked the suspect where it was,” the affidavit said. “The suspect told (the woman) that he moved the couch to the garage.”
The niece told police that she saw her aunt’s wallet and keys still located in the house and “Jennifer’s car was still parked in the driveway.”
Later, the woman looked into the garage and “reported to officers that she observed what appeared to be blood on the couch.”
Officers then searched the property “to determine if Jennifer was still located on the property and in need of medical assistance,” the affidavit said. “When they removed an access panel to a crawlspace under the house, officers observed what appeared to be a deceased person.”
Officers then obtained a search warrant and “positively identified the body of Jennifer James.” She had many apparent stab wounds to her face and neck.
Inside the home, officers located blood on the floor and wall of the living room.
“Officers used Bluestar Forensic spray to reveal the presence of blood residue that is invisible to the human eye,” Tulloch said in the affidavit. “The spray showed there were large amounts of blood on the living room floor, walls, and furniture that had since been cleaned.”
Neighbors told police that that saw Jasper James move the couch from the home to the garage on Nov. 30.
“One of the neighbors reported that the suspect appeared agitated and angry and had bleeding scratches on his face.”
Jasper James was a defensive lineman who played varsity football at Belton High School, according to a post on the Belton ISD athletic website beltontigerathletics.com. He graduated from the school in 2021.