Jasper L. James

Jasper L. James, 19, of Belton, is charged with murder in the death of his mother, Jennifer James. He was in custody Friday at the Bell County Jail. No bond had been set by Friday evening.

A Belton man brutally stabbed his mother in the face and neck before he hid her body in a crawlspace of the home they lived in, according to an arrest affidavit.

eegarcia@tdtnews.com